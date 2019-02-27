Services
First United Methodist Church
214 E Jefferson St
Iowa City, IA 52245
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Iowa City, IA
Iowa City - Melva Lea Ellsworth, of Iowa City, passed away February 6, 2019 in Wayland, Massachusetts after a long illness. One of six siblings, she was born to Clay and Neva Johnson on March 11, 1929 in Oxford, Iowa. Melva graduated from Oxford High School and then from the College of Cosmetology in Cedar Rapids, IA, where she trained to become a hairdresser.

Melva married John Calvin Ellsworth in 1952. The two lived in Iowa City together for fifty-five years where they enjoyed raising their children and took joy in weekly boating trips throughout the Midwest with friends and family. Melva was the owner and operator of Melva's Beauty Salon until retiring in 1999. She moved to Lexington, Massachusetts in 2018 to be closer to her son Jeff and his family. Melva is survived by two children: Jeff L. Ellsworth (Jacqueline Starr) of Lexington, Massachusetts; Judy Heller (John) of Naperville, Illinois, and by a sister, Farice (Greg) Gauthier of Littleton, Colorado. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Calvin and Talia Ellsworth of Lexington, MA; Gregory Heller of Chicago Illinois; and Katie Heller of Zurich, Switzerland. Melva was predeceased by her loving husband John in 2007. Melva was immensely proud of her family and loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. Over her time in Iowa City she created an extensive social network of customers, friends, and neighbors, relationships she cherished and that would last her a lifetime. As her health declined, her tenacity, strength, sense of humor, and love became ever more apparent to those around her.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa City. The family encourages people to make donations in support of the First United Methodist Church, 214 E. Jefferson ST, Iowa City, Iowa 52245, in lieu of sending flowers.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 27, 2019
