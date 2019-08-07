|
Melvin "Dean" Daniels
North Liberty - Melvin "Dean" Daniels, 81 of North Liberty went home to be with our Lord, Monday, August 5, 2019, peacefully in his sleep at home.
Funeral services will be held at 11am Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the Iowa City Church of Christ Church, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9am till services Wednesday at the church.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 7, 2019