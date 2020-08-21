Melvin "Mel" L. Stahmer
Coralville - Melvin "Mel" Stahmer, 68, of Coralville passed away August 19, 2020 at UIHC from complications of COVID-19.
The family hopes to hold a celebration of life next year on his birthday, July 12, 2021 with details to be announced closer to that date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Melvin Stahmer Memorial Fund.
Mel was born July 12, 1952 in Tiffin to John and Luella (Hummer) Stahmer. He enjoyed his summers in Oxford with his Uncle Orville and Aunt Genevieve and considered both Tiffin and Oxford as his hometown. He graduated from Clear Creek Amana High School and The University of Iowa. Mel married Kathy Reisch, of Tipton, Iowa on April 25, 1987. For 35 years, he loved his job as a letter carrier for the Iowa City and Coralville USPS, where he made life-long friends.
Mel is survived by his wife, Kathy; their children, Carly (Peter) Lamp and Jon Stahmer; his siblings, Harlan (Kay) Stahmer, Laverne (Jude) Stahmer, and Eileen (Jim) Meyers; and many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Darlene Waters; brother-in-law, Jerry Waters; his nephews, Gerald and Travis Waters; and his sister-in-law, Carolyn Stahmer.
His favorite song was "What a Wonderful Life," by Louis Armstrong, and the last quote he posted on the family calendar was a quote from Tony Robbins that read, "Nothing has to happen for me to feel good. I feel good because I'm alive! Life is a gift, and I revel in it." That tells you everything you need to know about Mel Stahmer.
