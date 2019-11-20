|
Born to parents Thomas Francis Hoye and Josephine Pierrick Hoye, Merle had four sisters and two brothers: Colletta Eisenhofer of Iowa City, IA, Thomas Hoye, Jr. of Des Moines, IA, Dolores Hoye of Iowa City, IA, Marcilene Sillman of Marion IA, Gertrude Rocca of Rochester, MN, and William Hoye of Iowa City, IA. Merle married Veronica Rourke July 18, 1953 in Oxford, IA at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Merle is survived by his wife Veronica of 66 years, his four children: Jeffrey Hoye of Sacramento, CA, Timothy Hoye of Westminster, CO, Christine Schwartz of Westminster, CO, and Jonathan Hoye of Lafayette, CO, and his five grandchildren: Jason of Washington, DC, Jessica of Denver, CO, Tim of Harrisburg, PA, Luke of Arvada, CO, and Amanda of Arvada, CO. Merle graduated salutatorian from St. Patrick's High, attended St. Ambrose College, and graduated summa cum laude from Rutgers University. Merle played on the Iowa City all-star basketball team, and earned a basketball scholarship to St. Ambrose College. He served as a medic in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne. Merle began his telephone company career with Northwestern Bell, transferred next to Bell Labs, and ended his career with AT&T in New York City where he served as an executive on the corporate staff. After 35 years of Bell service, Merle retired in 1985. He held memberships in the Knights of Columbus, the Elks Club, and served on the Board of Senior Citizens in Lafayette, CO. A mass will be held on November 8 at 10:00 am at St. Louis Catholic Church, 902 Grant Ave, Louisville, CO with Father Tim Hjelstrom presiding. A reception will take place at the Church following the Mass. Burial will take place at Fort Logan National Cemetery the following day, November 9 at 12 Noon with full military honors. Contributions in his memory in lieu of flowers can be made to the CO Alliance for the Mentally Ill.
