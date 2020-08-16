1/1
Merle K. Kuhns
1946 - 2020
Merle K. Kuhns

North Liberty - Merle Kenneth Kuhns, 74, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at UIHC after a courageous battle with cancer

Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Lensing Oak Hill Funeral Service in Coralville with the Rev. Mitchell Otto officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 PM, prior to the service. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville.

Due to the pandemic masks and social distancing will be required.

Merle was born May 13, 1946 in Monticello, IA, the son of Kermit and Frances (Buckner) Kuhns. He was a graduate of Monticello High School and the Cedar Rapids Barber College.

On September 20, 1969 Merle married Kristen "Kris" Colburn.

Merle was an inspector for the Iowa Department of Transportation for many years.

Merle was a longtime member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church where he served as choir director from 1985 to 2012. Merle was a gifted musician and trumpet player. He often played trumpet at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church services, especially at Easter, and throughout the years played in many area ballroom dance bands. He was honored to play taps at funerals of veterans. He felt that playing taps was a way the most respectful way to honor those who have served our Country. He enjoyed time spent riding his Honda motorcycle and driving for area car dealerships. Merle was a people person who loved to chat and had a great sense of humor.

Merle is survived by his wife, Kris, and their two children, Michele (Michael) DeMoss of Des Moines and Toby Kuhns of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren, Zach, Quentin, Aiden, and Austin; and his brother, Glenn of Colorado Springs, CO.

Merle was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
