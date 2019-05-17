|
|
Merritt "Buzz" Yeggy
Riverside - Merritt "Buzz" Yeggy, 88, of Riverside, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at his home. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Riverside. Burial will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, with military rites by the Riverside V.F.W. Post 6414. Following the committal services at the cemetery, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the St. Mary's Parish Center. Visitation for Merritt will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Riverside with a 3:30 p.m. Rosary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Riverside First Responders or St. Mary's Church in memory of Merritt. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. The Sorden-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Merritt's arrangements and his family.
Merritt Sigmund Yeggy was born on May 22, 1930, in Washington County, Iowa the son of Francis C. and Florence G. (Wadle) Yeggy. He was a graduate of St. Mary's High School. Merritt served with the United State Army during the Korean War. On November 19, 1955, Merritt was united in marriage to Evelyn Robertson in Iowa City. Merritt was a lifetime farmer. He was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church, Riverside V.F.W. Post 6414, Lone Tree American Legion 457, Farm Bureau and Pork Producers. He was a simple man, happy to have his farm and his family by his side, those two things made him cheerful every day! He enjoyed playing euchre with his dear friends and family, attending grandchildren's sporting events, the antics of his great grandchildren and a good home cooked meal.
Merritt will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 63 years, Evelyn of Riverside; his children, Larry (Cheryl) Yeggy of Riverside, Janet (Brian) Lewis of Oxford, Sharon (Steve) Rohret of Riverside, Carolyn (Jerry) Schnoebelen of Riverside and Dennis (Kelly) Yeggy of Chariton; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and sisters, Juanita Bushman of Iowa City, Bernadette (Duane) Lorack of Lone Tree, Roberta Yeggy of Lone Tree and Linda (Tom) Streb of North Liberty.
Merritt was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Zachary and two brothers, Eldon and Jim.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 17, 2019