|
|
Mervin H. Donohoe
Parnell - Mervin H. Donohoe, age 86 of Parnell, passed away Thursday May 23, 2019 at the English Valley Care Center, North English. Memorial Service: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday May 28, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, North English with Father David Wilkening officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Parnell. Visitation: 3 -6 p.m., Monday May 27, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in North English with a Rosary/Vigil Service at 3:00 p.m. A memorial fund has been established. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mervin is survived by his wife, Helen of 55 years; four children Timothy (Karen) Donohoe, Kimberly (Mark) Roberts, Joe Donohoe, Matthew (Jodi) Donohoe; six grandchildren Lucas and Logan Shepherd, Colton, Kiley, Thomas and Wyatt Donohoe; and three sisters Ann Lester, Marilyn Johnson (Jack), and Kay Ahlberg; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Donohoe and Patsy Peiffer and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Delores Malloy, and four brothers, Jerry, Kenny, Don and Mick Donohoe.
Mervin Harold Donohoe was born January 3, 1933, in Parnell Iowa, the son of Thomas and Theresa Weldon Donohoe. He graduated from Parnell High School in 1951 and served in the U.S. Army for two years. In 1964 he and Helen O'Rourke were married at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Parnell. Merve worked for 45 years at Amana Refrigeration and also farmed until retiring. While at Amana he helped with the Amana V.I.P. Merve enjoyed dancing with Helen, visiting with people with his daily stops at the Sundown to watch "Price Is Right" and the afternoons at Parnell. He was proud of his Irish Heritage and his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 29, 2019