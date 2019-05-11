|
Michael Cummings
Iowa City - Michael W Cummings, 69, of Iowa City, passed away May 9, 2019 at Mercy Hospice.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Father Gary Beckman will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. The family will greet friends Monday, May 13, 2019 at 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City, where a time of sharing will begin at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice, Mercy Hospice or Fraternal Order of Eagles #695.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 11, 2019