1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael D. Roberts Obituary
Iowa City, IA - Michael D. Roberts, 71, of Iowa City, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. No services will be held per the family wishes.

Michael was born on January 17, 1948 in California, the son of George and Elsie (Nolan) Roberts. He graduated from The University of Iowa with a Masters in Fine Arts. Michael met Connie Westvig while in college and was united in marriage on July 11, 1975. He spent his life doing what he loved most, drawing and painting.

Michael is survived by his wife, Connie; two daughters, Margaret Roberts of Iowa City, and Elizabeth (Garrett) Stettler of United Kingdom; four brothers, Joe (Pat) Roberts of Steamboat Springs, CO, John (Lenora) Roberts of Corvallis, OR, Robert Roberts of Corvallis, Or, and Charles (Joy) Roberts of Eagle, ID; and extended family.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, David and George Roberts.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 22, 2019
