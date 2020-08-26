1/1
Michael Dudley Bray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Dudley Bray

Iowa City - Michael Dudley Bray, 70, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at UIHC.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, Monday August 31, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Father Chuck Adam officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Graveside Services will be at 11 AM, Tuesday at Calvary Cemetery in Algona, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to IMPACT at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Due to the pandemic masks and social distancing is required.

Mike was born May 8, 1950 in Bottineau, North Dakota, the son of Daniel and Mary (Delmore) Bray. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.

In 1974 Mike moved to Iowa City where he was employed at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Mike was a member of St. Thomas More Church and the Knights of Columbus, where he was a member of the Fourth Degree. He volunteered at the Emergency Housing Project. Mike was proud to be a ten- gallon blood donor at the DeGowin Blood Center.

Mike suffered from schizophrenia his entire adult life and was able to successfully cope with its consequences. With the help of friends, professionals, and services such as IMPACT he led a successful life.

Mike is survived by seven siblings, Elizabeth (Matthew) Kenney, Patricia Bray, Daniel Bray Jr. of Iowa City, Mary Bray, William (Sara) Bray, Robert Bray, and Richard Bray.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved