Michael Hanrahan
- - Michael (Mike) Robert Hanrahan died peacefully in his sleep on February 24 after a surprisingly quick battle with cancer. Mike was born May 10, 1948 to Mary (Bireline) Hanrahan and Robert Henderson Hanrahan in Iowa City. He led a full life, including seeing the Chicago Cubs win the World Series, owning two neighborhood taverns in Iowa City, bartending in his sister's bar (The Kittyhawk) along with his wife Karla and brother Tim, and dealing Blackjack in Riverside, Iowa. Mike was an avid golfer, fast-pitch softball player, and pool player in the early half of his life, and followed Iowa Hawkeyes football, men's basketball, and men's baseball for his entire life. After he and his wife retired, they moved to Springfield, Missouri, where they enjoyed their last years together. Mike is survived by his wife, Karla and his beloved dog, Apollo. Other survivors include his sister, Pam Hanes (husband Bobby) of Brighton, Missouri, brother Tim (wife Erin) of Bemidji, Minnesota, and brother Patrick (Bloomington,Iowa). Also surviving are his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Mike has been cremated and there will be no service. Preceding him in death were his parents and several treasured dogs. We are comforted in the fact that Mike has now joined his parents and his many beloved dogs, including the two "Doofeys". Memorials may be made in the name of Mike Hanrahan to the Quad City Greyhound Adoption Center, 9525 New Liberty Rd, Walcott IA 52773.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 27, 2019