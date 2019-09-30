Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Michael R. Waite

Michael R. Waite Obituary
Michael R. Waite

Iowa City - Michael Regan Waite, 69, of Iowa City passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 due to heart failure and complications from diabetes.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City, where a time of sharing will begin at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the .

Survivors include his wife, Wendae of Iowa City; his father Richard (Bonnie) Waite; his siblings, Gloria (Henry) Hutto, Marcia (Sonny) Crow and Greg Waite, and many extended family members.

A full obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com, where online condolences may be sent to the family.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 30, 2019
