|
|
Michael Timothy McGuire
North Liberty - Michael Timothy McGuire, aged 78, passed away unexpectedly in his home in North Liberty, Iowa on January 31, 2020.
Born in Council Bluffs, Michael spent most of his life in the Iowa City area where he graduated from Regina High School in the Class of 1960.
Michael was a proud veteran of the US Navy. He served as a hospital corpsman at the Marine Corps Base in Camp Lajeune, North Carolina. He worked at the Veterans Administration Hospital as a registered respiratory therapist until his retirement in 1992 after 30 years of dedicated service.
He was an avid motorcycle tourist, dowser, and story-teller - both large and small, true and untrue, but always entertaining.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the North Liberty Living Center, located at 410 Ashley Ct, North Liberty, IA 52317 on February 23rd from 2 to 3 PM. Michael will be inurned at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City at the Forestview Columbarium on the same day at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the veteran's organization Operation Homefront.
Michael is survived by his daughters, Meredith and Rachel McGuire; his fiancée, Mary Ockenfels; and his sister, Joan Brachtenbach. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Ellen McGuire; his sister, Jane Frye; and his parents, Martin and Grace McGuire.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020