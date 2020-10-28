1/1
Michael Vincent Harney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Vincent Harney

Iowa City - Michael V. Harney, 67, died unexpectedly Tuesday, October 26, 2020 at UIHC.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Funeral Services will be Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11 AM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service with Father Jeff Belger will officiate. Graveside Services will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The funeral service on Friday may be viewed by joining the Zoom link under the Tribute Wall on Michael's obituary page at www.lensingfuneral.com

Due to the pandemic masks and social distancing will be required. Thank you.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Friends of the Animal Center Foundation, www.facf.org

Michael was born January 17, 1953 in Iowa City, the son of Vincent and Marguerite (Dostal) Harney. He was a graduate of Iowa City City High School. On October 31, 1970 Michael married Marsha Toczylowski. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this Saturday.

Michael was a sheet metal worker and was a proud member of Local 263. He was a member of the US Parachute Assn., liked to hunt, collect baseball cards, loved animals, and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye supporter.

Michael is survived by his wife, Marsha and their three children, Shane (Kris) Harney of Aurora, Oregon, Stacey (Cameron) Driscoll of Redding, California, and Travis (Krista) Harney of Marion, Iowa; six grandchildren, Maddi, Adilyn, Chloe, Kayley, Myles, and Gavin; his siblings, Lawrence of Iowa City, Victoria (Mike) Phillips of Plainview, Texas, Joyce (Steven) Carroll of Iowa City, and Janet Harney (Edward Boyles) of Alexandria, Virginia; sister-in-law, Soni Harney of Iowa City; aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and numerous extended family.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Philip.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved