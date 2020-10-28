Michael Vincent Harney
Iowa City - Michael V. Harney, 67, died unexpectedly Tuesday, October 26, 2020 at UIHC.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Funeral Services will be Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11 AM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service with Father Jeff Belger will officiate. Graveside Services will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The funeral service on Friday may be viewed by joining the Zoom link under the Tribute Wall on Michael's obituary page at www.lensingfuneral.com
Due to the pandemic masks and social distancing will be required. Thank you.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Friends of the Animal Center Foundation, www.facf.org
Michael was born January 17, 1953 in Iowa City, the son of Vincent and Marguerite (Dostal) Harney. He was a graduate of Iowa City City High School. On October 31, 1970 Michael married Marsha Toczylowski. They would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this Saturday.
Michael was a sheet metal worker and was a proud member of Local 263. He was a member of the US Parachute Assn., liked to hunt, collect baseball cards, loved animals, and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye supporter.
Michael is survived by his wife, Marsha and their three children, Shane (Kris) Harney of Aurora, Oregon, Stacey (Cameron) Driscoll of Redding, California, and Travis (Krista) Harney of Marion, Iowa; six grandchildren, Maddi, Adilyn, Chloe, Kayley, Myles, and Gavin; his siblings, Lawrence of Iowa City, Victoria (Mike) Phillips of Plainview, Texas, Joyce (Steven) Carroll of Iowa City, and Janet Harney (Edward Boyles) of Alexandria, Virginia; sister-in-law, Soni Harney of Iowa City; aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and numerous extended family.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Philip.
