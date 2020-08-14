1/1
Michelle Dawn (Hathcock) Mask
Michelle Dawn (Hathcock) Mask

Washington, IA - Michelle Dawn (Hathcock) Mask, 53, of Washington, IA, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her home in Washington. Private family services will be held 11:30 AM, Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Beatty Funeral Home. A facebook live stream will be available on the funeral homes facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/BeattyPeterseim/ A drive by visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 AM underneath the carport of the funeral home. Burial will be at the Elm Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church or Paws and More Animal Shelter. Social distancing and masks will be enforced.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
