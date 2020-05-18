|
Michelle R. (Dorpinghaus) Kreiss
Spencer - Michelle Renee Kreiss, the daughter of Edward and Betti (Bollman) Dorpinghaus was born June 24, 1959 in Denver, CO. She grew up in Iowa City, IA, where she attended school and graduated from Iowa City West in 1977. She attended college for several years before moving to Fairfield, IA in 1985.
Michelle married Troy Kreiss on September 7, 1985 and to this union had 2 children, Jessica, and Jon. They later divorced. Michelle moved to Spencer, IA in 2002 where she worked at the Spencer Daily Reporter, Spencer Municipal Golf Course, and Sunshine Services.
Michelle enjoyed boating, grilling, going to concerts, helping with events for the Spencer Jaycees and Special Olympics, and especially spending time with her family and grandkids. She was known for being the "life of the party".
Michelle passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at her home at the age of 60. She was preceded in death by her parents, birth mother, Terri Torres and birth father, Freddy Nieto.
Left to cherish her memory are her 2 children, Jessica Kreiss of Spencer, IA and Jonathan (Terri Stewart) Kreiss of Webb, IA; 2 grandchildren, Hunter and Korei; 2 brothers, Randy and Marc; 2 sisters, Karen and Kathleen; other relatives; and many special friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date to be announced to celebrate this dear lady's life. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 18 to May 20, 2020