Mike "Maverick" Dewey

Mike "Maverick" Dewey

Iowa City - Mike "Maverick" Dewey, 52 lifelong resident of the Iowa City West Branch areas died Monday, April 20, 2020.

Private family services have taken place with burial near his home at the Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Mooseheart (mooseheart.org). His family would encourage you to send your memories, and condolences through the funeral home website @ www.gayanciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
