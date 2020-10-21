1/1
Mike Harden
{ "" }
Mike Harden

Victor - Mike Harden, 64, of Victor, died on the afternoon of October 16, 2020.

There will be no funeral services. Visitation with the family present will be held at a later date.

He was born Milan Francis "Mike" Harden to Jackie and Pauline Main Harden in 1956. He attended HLV Community School and delivered propane at Harden Bros. Propane in Victor over 20 years.

In September of 1990, he married Diane Johnson.

Mike is survived by his wife, Diane; two step-children, Jennifer (Paul) Thys of Victor and Andy (Maurine) Johnson of Ankeny; four grandchildren, Drew, Megan and Amy Thys and Abby Johnson; two sisters, Patti Jo Martin of Lowell, Arkansas and Mary Pidima of Victor; one brother, Jack Harden of Polk City; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2020.
