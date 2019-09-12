|
|
Mildred Anderson
West Branch - West Branch, Iowa
Mildred "Millie" Anderson, 96, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Crestview Specialty Care Center in West Branch.
Funeral service will be held 10:30 A.M. Friday, September 13, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church in West Branch where visitation will be held 1 hour prior to services. Burial will be in the West Branch Cemetery. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Branch is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to Mildred Anderson Memorial Fund.
Mildred was born July 12, 1923 on a farm near Reynolds, Illinois the daughter of Peter A.M. and Delia (Nelson) Anderson. She was a graduate of Reynolds High School in 1940 and attended Moline Business College in Moline, IL. For 5 years she was employed with John Deere Plow Co. in Moline. On April 25, 1946 Mildred was united in marriage to Sherman Anderson at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. She was a homemaker with a good life on an Iowa farm as she and her husband farmed many years together. They retired in 1980 and later moved to their home in West Branch in 1985 until 2012. They both enjoyed many long winters in Florida or Arizona in their RV and also traveled during the summer months. She took part in many card playing groups and was a member of a Sewing and Social Club as well as the Red Hats. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in West Branch and was an active member of Women's Missionary Society and Martha Circle. She enjoyed volunteer work in her church and community by spending many years with the Lutheran Quilters and as a 4H leader. She attended many school activities in sports or music for her children and grandchildren. Millie was a good cook and organizer for family, church dinners and RV reunions, both she and her husband were of Scandinavian backgrounds so quite often their specialties were prepared.
Survivors include three children: Wanda M. Anderson of Lone Tree, Iowa, Michael (Diana) Anderson of Robins, Iowa, and Mark (Deb) Anderson of West Branch. Four grandchildren: Lindsay Anderson Bahnsen of Waukee, Iowa, Matthew (Leslie) Anderson of Sachse, Texas, Kristin (Marshall) McElhinney of West Branch and Kyle Anderson of South English, Iowa, eight great grandchildren: Nolan, Reese, Lincoln and Sibella Anderson, Keaden and Kinley Bahnsen, Sienna and Sadie McElhinney. Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Sherman in 2005, infant son, five brothers: Dale, infant Ralph, Floyd, Arvid and Ivan, Sister Eva.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 12, 2019