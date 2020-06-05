Mildred (Middy) Deegan
Iowa City - Mildred (Middy) I. Deegan 104, died peacefully Tuesday, June 1, 2020. Family committal services are planned for a later date at Oakland Cemetery in Peterson Iowa. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Spencer Children's Theatre Foundation, or the Spencer Congregational Church.
Survivors include two children, Karen "Dee" (Peter) Vanderhoef of Iowa City, and William Michael (Lek) Deegan of Morino Valley, California; seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Middy was preceeded in death by her parents, her husband Basil, and daughter Kay Mescher of Iowa City.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.