Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
New Song Episcopal Church
Coralville, IA
Iowa City - Mildred "Maggie" Freel, 88, passed peacefully Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Family committal services will be held Thursday, August 8,2019 at the Mitchellville Cemetery in Mitchellville, Iowa. A Memorial Service to celebrate Maggie will be held November 9, 2019 at 2 PM at New Song Episcopal Church in Coralville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Maggie Freel Healing Touch Scholarship c/o Lori Erickson, 912 20th Avenue, Coralville 52241 or to Iowa City Hospice or the .

www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 8, 2019
