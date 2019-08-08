|
Mildred "Maggie" Freel
Iowa City - Mildred "Maggie" Freel, 88, passed peacefully Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Family committal services will be held Thursday, August 8,2019 at the Mitchellville Cemetery in Mitchellville, Iowa. A Memorial Service to celebrate Maggie will be held November 9, 2019 at 2 PM at New Song Episcopal Church in Coralville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Maggie Freel Healing Touch Scholarship c/o Lori Erickson, 912 20th Avenue, Coralville 52241 or to Iowa City Hospice or the .
www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 8, 2019