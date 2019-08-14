|
Mildred Ines Freel
Iowa City - Mildred (also known as Maggie/Millie/Mil) Ines Freel, 88, passed away on August 7, 2019, at Care Initiatives Lantern Park/Specialty Care in Coralville, Iowa.
Maggie was born December 26, 1930, at home in Runnells, Iowa, the second daughter of eleven children to Ruth (Blood) Freel and Alva Freel. She graduated from Van Meter High School in Van Meter, Iowa. She received her Diploma in Nursing from Iowa Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1954, a Bachelor of Science Degree BSN and Masters in Nursing Education M.Ed from the University of Minnesota in 1962, followed by doctoral study in Higher Education from the University of Iowa in the 1980s. Maggie spent many years serving in an array of roles in hospital and community settings focusing on the care of clients of all ages with acute and chronic illnesses. She had a special love and affinity for the care of children. From these experiences, she became a strong advocate for health promotion with an emphasis on wellness for consumers and improvements in health care policy.
Maggie received many honors for her contributions to nursing and health care. She received special recognition from Iowa Governor Robert Ray for her work on the Iowa Board of Nursing in 1976. She was named Holistic Nurse of the Year by the American Holistic Nurse Association (AHNA) and by the Holistic Resource Network of Iowa City and the Iowa Sate Chapter of AHNA in 1997. She was also invited to serve on the National Institute of Health panel for Alternative Medicine: Expanding Medical Horizons in the 1990s. Her work in the hospice movement, bioethical issues in resuscitating the terminally ill, holistic nursing practice, and consumer rights and the health care industry resulted in the publication of nine scholarly book chapters and six articles.
Among the multiple roles of which she was proud were her positions as Assistant Dean from 1971-1975 and as a faculty member in the University of Iowa College of Nursing from 1962-1992. She retired as an Emeritus Associate Professor in 1992. At that time, she assured colleagues and friends that "I am not retiring!" Instead, she looked forward with great enthusiasm to the opportunity to pursue more fully her work in private practice in Holistic Nursing & Biofield Therapies, which she'd begun with her colleague Laura Hart RN, PhD in 1987.
During the following years, Maggie became a nationally and internationally respected Certified Healing Touch Practitioner and Instructor. She continued to master content in several additional healing modalities that augmented her considerable knowledge base. Selected examples of these modalities include: the Holistic Nursing Program Modules, Core Energetics Curriculum, Matrix Energetics to Self Mastery, Humanity in Unity Foundations of Wisdom & Teaching Program, Reiki Mastership, MenChois Reiki Modules, Flower of Life Workshops, Pran Therapies, Yuen Classes to Mastery Level, Ministerial coursework, Three-Year Internship on Principles of Energetic Healing & Transformation, and more recently, the Mary Magdalena Healing Program Curriculum.
Overall, Maggie amassed a vast repertoire of energetic knowledge that she used to help many people. Her example as a consummate lifelong learner influenced students, colleagues, clients, and friends across the world. She inspired and mentored many people with unwavering gentleness, compassion, wisdom, integrity, and humility. Even though she will be deeply missed, her life and legacy remain for all to cherish.
Maggie is survived by siblings Edna Underwood of Des Moines, IA; Rollie Freel of Marshalltown, IA; Donna Hutchens of Lancing, MI; Dick (Miaja) Freel of Grand Junction, CO; Grace (Bill) Rus, Ukiah, CA; ErmaDell (Richard) Jensen, Des Moines, IA; Karen (Merlin) Mapes, Cameron, MO; brothers-in-law Dick DeBoest, Dallas Center, IA; and Don Becker, Dallas Center, IA; and many other extended family members and dear friends.
Maggie was preceded in death by her parents, Infant brother John Donald, sisters Nancy Becker and Florence DeBoest, brothers-in-law Jerry Underwood and Frank Hutchens; and sister-In-law Elaine Freel.
Maggie's family and friends are deeply appreciative of the loving care provided by the staff of Care Initiative Lantern Park/Specialty Services of Coralville, IA, and Iowa City Hospice.
A private service was held Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Hamilton's Funeral Home in Mitchellville, Iowa, with burial in the Mitchellville Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2 pm at New Song Episcopal Church, 912 20th Ave, Coralville, IA 52241.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Maggie Freel Healing Touch Scholarship at New Song Episcopal Church, 912 20th Ave, Coralville, IA 5224. They may also be made to Iowa City Hospice Inc, 1025 Wade St, Iowa City, IA 52240 or to a .
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 14, 2019