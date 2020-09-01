Mildred M. Lombard
Iowa City - Mildred "Millie" Lombard, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend left this world on Sunday. She was 92. Millie has joined her parents, brothers Arnold & Robert, sister Anna Mae along with other family and countless friends in heaven.
Funeral Services will be held at 5 PM, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 3 PM to 5 PM Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Atrium Village in Hills.
She grew up on a farm in northeast Iowa, the first daughter of Herman & Marie Lueken. Millie married Elvert 'Al' Lombard on November 11, 1961 in Manchester. They moved to Iowa City in 1966. In 2018 they moved to an apartment in Hills.
Millie was active in St. Patrick's Church. She was President of the Altar & Rosary Society in 1975 when they published a cookbook. Millie also sang in the church choir, the St. Patrick's Day choir and devoted an hour each week in their adoration chapel from when it started to 2016. Most recently she was a parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Millie had many jobs and talents, eventually retiring from Hy-Vee. She enjoyed an active life with Al that included dancing, playing cards and bingo, watching the Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeye sports and vacations in the Ozarks. She & Al were a perfect team for over 58 years!
She was blessed with 3 children; Susan (Jim Ford), Michael (Megan Strong) and Mary (Dick McDonnell). She had 4 grandchildren; Brianna (Mike Youngman) Sean Barry (Corina) Christopher Barry and Shelby Lombard. Two she loved as her own grandchildren are Kodie & Shaye Strong. Last year Millie became a great grandmother to Baer, Brianna & Mike's first child. She is also survived by sister Rita Engelken, brothers Paul (Luella), Willie (Joanne) and Donald (Nikki).
Millie asks that you remember her accomplishments and treasure the memories created together.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com