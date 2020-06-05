Milton George Deppe, Jr.
Milton George Deppe, Jr., 81, died on June 1, 2020. Milt was born March 14, 1939 to Milton Deppe, Sr. and Mary (Horsley) Deppe in St. Albans, NY. He graduated from St. Joseph's High School, Bellevue, IA in 1957. Milt served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957-1960 and graduated from the University of Iowa with a BA in Russian on June 5, 1964. On June 6, 1964 he joined Karen Lea Capps in marriage at St. Thomas More Church in Iowa City, IA, and had three children, Diane DePietro, Milton Deppe III, and Dawne Deppe.
Milt was employed by the National Security Agency at Fort Meade, MD; Sheller Globe in Iowa City, IA; Archer Daniels Midland in Clinton, IA; and at South East Ambulance, Iowa City, IA. He volunteered at the Iowa City Crisis Center and the Iowa City Veterans Administration Hospital. He was honored as the University of Iowa Father of the Year in 1993.
Milt is survived by his wife, Karen; three children, Diane (Alfred) DePietro, Milton (Patricia) Deppe III, and Dawne Deppe; his siblings, William (Loretta) Deppe and Marianne (CJ) Roeder; and his three grandchildren, Rachel DePietro, Megan Deppe, and Nicholas Deppe. He was preceded in death by his parents Milton Sr. and Mary, a newborn sister, and granddaughter, Sarah Deppe.
A celebration of Milton's life will be held at the Iowa City American Legion Post #17, Iowa City, IA at a later date, given the Covid-19 era. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Milt's honor to Hospice of Iowa City (https://iowacityhospice.org/), the Iowa City American Legion Post #17 (http://icpost17.com/), or the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (www.iava.org).
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.
Milton George Deppe, Jr., 81, died on June 1, 2020. Milt was born March 14, 1939 to Milton Deppe, Sr. and Mary (Horsley) Deppe in St. Albans, NY. He graduated from St. Joseph's High School, Bellevue, IA in 1957. Milt served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957-1960 and graduated from the University of Iowa with a BA in Russian on June 5, 1964. On June 6, 1964 he joined Karen Lea Capps in marriage at St. Thomas More Church in Iowa City, IA, and had three children, Diane DePietro, Milton Deppe III, and Dawne Deppe.
Milt was employed by the National Security Agency at Fort Meade, MD; Sheller Globe in Iowa City, IA; Archer Daniels Midland in Clinton, IA; and at South East Ambulance, Iowa City, IA. He volunteered at the Iowa City Crisis Center and the Iowa City Veterans Administration Hospital. He was honored as the University of Iowa Father of the Year in 1993.
Milt is survived by his wife, Karen; three children, Diane (Alfred) DePietro, Milton (Patricia) Deppe III, and Dawne Deppe; his siblings, William (Loretta) Deppe and Marianne (CJ) Roeder; and his three grandchildren, Rachel DePietro, Megan Deppe, and Nicholas Deppe. He was preceded in death by his parents Milton Sr. and Mary, a newborn sister, and granddaughter, Sarah Deppe.
A celebration of Milton's life will be held at the Iowa City American Legion Post #17, Iowa City, IA at a later date, given the Covid-19 era. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Milt's honor to Hospice of Iowa City (https://iowacityhospice.org/), the Iowa City American Legion Post #17 (http://icpost17.com/), or the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (www.iava.org).
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.