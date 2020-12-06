Minnie Bell Risner
Belle Plaine - Minnie Bell Risner, 100, of Belle Plaine, IA passed away peacefully at the Keystone Care Center on December 5, 2020.
Minnie was born September 24, 1920 near Mammoth Spring, Arkansas to Fredrick and Cyntitha (Jewell) Phillips. She was united in marriage to Henry Columbus Risner Jr. on February 3, 1938 in Fulton County, Arkansas at the home of her grandfather, Harvey Phillips, Justice of the Peace.
Minnie attended school through eighth grade near Mammoth Spring, AR and lived in the area until 1958 when they moved to Benton County, IA. She had been a resident of Belle Plaine from 1963 to 1986 when Minnie and Henry moved to Thayer, MO and from 1990 until entering the Keystone Care Center in February 2019.
Minnie was an accomplished homemaker who loved caring for her family. She was always busy with many talents such as sewing, crocheting, quilting and considered a master gardener by her family and friends. She loved being outdoors, tending her beautiful flowers and bountiful garden where she proudly gave tours to company then invited them to join her on the front porch for a glass of ice tea.
A devout Christian, Minnie was a member of the former Christian Fellowship Church in Belle Plaine. She was a self-taught student of the Bible, taught Sunday School and between 1986 and 1990, Henry and Minnie opened up Pleasant Valley Church in rural Fulton County, AR where she was the lay minister.
Surviving are her four children, Helen (Virgil) Witt of Belle Plaine, Harold (Fay) Risner of Keystone, Kathy Wisecarver of State Center and Aubrey Risner of Belle Plaine; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Marie (Floyd) Young of Bigelow, AR; special friends, Deb and Larry Stull of Belle Plaine and Mary Shave of Belle Plaine.
Minnie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry (2003); son-in-law, Jerry Wisecarver; daughter-in-law, Connie Kasal Risner; two grandchildren, Kathleen and Andrew Risner; sisters, Ethel (Frandell) Risner, Gladys (Elmer) Powell and brother, Howard (Velma) Phillips.
Private family graveside service will take place at Keystone Cemetery, Keystone, IA with Rev. Charles Johnson officiating.
The Risner family wishes to thank Keystone Care Center for the loving care Minnie received during her stay there.
