Coralville - Mira Sahu, 68, of Coralville, died unexpectedly on December 12 at her home in Coralville.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, December 18 at Shueyville United Methodist Church, 1195 Steeple Lane NE in Swisher, IA, with Pastor Brody Tubaugh officiating. Family will greet friends from 12-1:00 pm at the church prior to the service.

Mira is survived by her two sons Sajan (Carey Ann) of Atkins, IA and Suman of Arizona; three grandchildren, Spencer, Maya, and Anjali. She is also survived by numerous extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Shailendra "Shail" Kumar Sahu in 2013.

Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019
