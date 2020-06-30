Miriam Toohey
Wall - Miriam (Meade) Toohey, 95, of Wall Township NJ passed away peacefully on June 28th 2020. Miriam was born on May 25th 1925 in Oxford, Iowa to Robert Meade and Helen (Klein) Meade. Miriam grew up on the large family farm in Iowa during the depression. She completed Nurses Training in Chicago, IL in 1944 and began a career as an X-Ray technician. Miriam met the love of her life, Thomas B. Toohey, in 1945 in Iowa City, IA while he was home on leave. They married in July 1946 and started a family. In 1964 they moved their 11 children to Belmar, NJ where Tom took the position of Controller at NJ Natural Gas Company. They went on to have 4 more children in NJ.
Miriam was a woman of great faith. She and Tom were communicants of St Rose Parish of Belmar, NJ for many decades. She was a woman of many talents and boundless energy, earning her license in Beauty Culture in 1970 and her LPN from Brookdale Community College in 1974. Miriam worked at Fitkin Hospital, Point Pleasant Hospital, and as a private duty nurse. She was an avid gardener, seamstress and baker. Her wedding cakes were the highlight of many a family wedding.
Miriam was predeceased by her parents Robert and Helen Meade, 2-year-old daughter Morya (1964), her husband Tom of 60 years, granddaughter Jennifer Giegerich and great granddaughter Caroline Duerr.
She is survived by her sisters, Doris Barnes, Thelma Kolar, Jane Dostal and brother Robert and sister-in-law Lee Meade. Miriam is also survived by her children, Nancy (William) Giegerich Kings Park, NY, Patrick (Patti) Toohey, Fernandina Beach, FL, Michael (Luanne) Toohey, Buckhanon, WV, Nora (William) Duerr, Neptune, NJ, Richard (Kathleen) Toohey, Wall Twp, NJ, William (Debra) Toohey, Zimmerman, MN, Joseph (Carol) Toohey, Tucson, AZ, Theresa Toohey, Avon, NJ, Todd (Karen) Toohey, Okinawa, Japan, Robert Toohey, Bridgeton, NJ, Eileen (Christopher) Kirk, Drayton, SC, Thomas (Holly) Toohey, Neptune, NJ, Mary Toohey, Neptune, NJ, Sean (Vanessa) Toohey, Morris Plains, NJ, and her much-loved niece, Mary Catherine (Toohey) Gerlach, Eatontown, NJ. In addition, Miriam leaves behind her beloved 23 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren. Surviving as well is a large extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St Rose in Belmar, NJ at a later date. Reilly Bonner Funeral Home will be handling all arrangements.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to her healthcare angels at Sunnyside Manor, Wall, NJ. For further information or to send condolences to the family please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.