Morris H. Helm
Iowa City - Morris Heagy Helm, 100, lifelong resident of Iowa City, died on November 18, 2019 at Briarwood Healthcare Center in Iowa City.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on November 27 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Iowa City. Family will greet friends from 9 - 10:00 AM prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed toward St. Mary's Catholic Church or the Mercy Hospital Foundation.
Morris was born on November 16, 1919 in Iowa City, son of Carl and Miriam (Conant) Helm. He was a US Army Veteran of WWII, serving as an Army radio operator because of his high-speed Morse code skills. He was assigned to a troop transport ship that circled the globe.
After the war, Morris worked for Maher Brothers Mayflower from 1946 to 1982, driving both locally and throughout the United States accident free. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church since 1945. He enjoyed bowling and received a Lifetime Achievement Award for 68 years of bowling. He also competed in NABI tournaments.
On April 8, 1945, Morris married Helene Grudziewicz in New York, NY. They had one child, Ron. Helene died on October 16, 1996.
Morris is survived by his son, Ron Helm of San Diego; two grandchildren, Lisa and Jonathan Helm of San Diego; sister-in-law Gladys Kelly of Wittman, AZ and numerous extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helene; brothers Theodore, Francis (Clara), Carl "Dean", Walter (Elaine), and daughter-in-law Joanne Benke-Helm.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019