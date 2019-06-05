Services
Powell Funeral Home
407 N Highland
Williamsburg, IA 52361
319-664-3385
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrle Stanerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrle Stanerson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Myrle Stanerson Obituary
Myrle Stanerson

Williamsburg - Myrle Elizabeth Stanerson was born February 25, 1933 near South Amana, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Rose (Ristedt) Heitshusen. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Myrle was united in marriage to Victor Allan Stanerson on June 20, 1953 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. She worked for the Williamsburg Care Center for 30 years. Myrle loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she was an avid Hawkeye fan, she also enjoyed going for walks and caring for flowers. She was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church. Myrle passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City at the age of 86 years.

She is survived by four children: Craig (Sheila) Stanerson and Steve Stanerson all of Williamsburg, Mark (Tammy) Stanerson of North English and Lori (Ted) Burr of Belle Plaine; 9 grandchildren: Nick Stanerson, Abbey Stanerson, Alicia (Dan) Overton, Anna Stanerson, Chase Stanerson, Amanda (Josh) Nyne, Bradley (Kelsey) Recker, Lexi Stanerson and Carly Stanerson; 6 great grandchildren: Nevaeh, Londyn, Aria, Macie, Brynn and Lydia. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband in 1978, a stillborn son Gary Lee Stanerson, three sisters, Melva Heitshusen, Bernie Heitshusen and Dorothy Baack and a brother Clifford Heitshusen.

Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30 am on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Conroy. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established for St. Paul Lutheran Church. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now