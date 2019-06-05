|
|
Myrle Stanerson
Williamsburg - Myrle Elizabeth Stanerson was born February 25, 1933 near South Amana, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Rose (Ristedt) Heitshusen. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Myrle was united in marriage to Victor Allan Stanerson on June 20, 1953 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. She worked for the Williamsburg Care Center for 30 years. Myrle loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she was an avid Hawkeye fan, she also enjoyed going for walks and caring for flowers. She was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church. Myrle passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City at the age of 86 years.
She is survived by four children: Craig (Sheila) Stanerson and Steve Stanerson all of Williamsburg, Mark (Tammy) Stanerson of North English and Lori (Ted) Burr of Belle Plaine; 9 grandchildren: Nick Stanerson, Abbey Stanerson, Alicia (Dan) Overton, Anna Stanerson, Chase Stanerson, Amanda (Josh) Nyne, Bradley (Kelsey) Recker, Lexi Stanerson and Carly Stanerson; 6 great grandchildren: Nevaeh, Londyn, Aria, Macie, Brynn and Lydia. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband in 1978, a stillborn son Gary Lee Stanerson, three sisters, Melva Heitshusen, Bernie Heitshusen and Dorothy Baack and a brother Clifford Heitshusen.
Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30 am on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Conroy. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established for St. Paul Lutheran Church. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 5, 2019