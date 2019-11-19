Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Nancy A. Readman


1961 - 2019
Nancy A. Readman Obituary
Nancy A. Readman

Tiffin - Nancy Ann Readman born December 6, 1961, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Susan and William Fahey. She passed away peacefully in her home, Monday, November 18, 2019, at the young age of 57. She was surrounded by family. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, Nancy, and friend.

Survived by her husband of 37 years Kevin; children, William, Michelle, Stephanie and Joshua; granddaughters, Jenie and Elizabeth; two sisters and four brothers, and "cousin".

Nancy was selfless, charitable, smart, creative, playful, and loving.

She enjoyed playing golf, swimming, shopping, cooking, and going to craft shows. Now watching Hawkeye football from the best seat in the house, she will be dearly missed.

Memorial services will be held at 3 pm, Friday, November 22, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City, where visitation will be held one hour prior and following the services. Memorials can be made in Nancy's name to Iowa City Hospice. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Nancy's family please visit www.gayandciha.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
