Nancy Ann Wetherell
Iowa City - Nancy Ann Wetherell, 64, of Iowa City, beloved wife and mother, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM, Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Iowa City, with the Very Rev. Rudolph Juarez officiating. The family will greet friends from 9:30 to 11 AM at St. Patrick's Church. In lieu of flowers the Nancy Wetherell Memorial Fund has been established.
She was born on June 19, 1955 in Osmond, NE, the daughter of William and Evalyn (Tuma) Kirby.
Nancy attended Wausa Public Schools and graduated from High School in 1973. She attended SE Community College in Lincoln, NE where she earned a dental assistant certificate. She accepted a dental assistant position with Dr. Aaron Walters, at his private dental clinic in Norfolk, NE. where she worked for 9 years.
On June 18, 1983, Nancy married the love of her life, her husband, Daniel Wetherell at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Norfolk, NE.
Nancy had a passion for cooking, shopping, was an avid reader and loved to travel. She spent many hours traveling with her husband Dan on business trips across the Midwest. She enjoyed their 20 years of family beach vacations to the Florida gulf coast near Clearwater Beach, FL.
Nancy was a generous volunteer for many organizations including the Girl Scouts, Catholic Schools and Parishes, Birthright, Meals on Wheels and Area Education Agency of NC Iowa. She enjoyed meeting, getting to know new people, making new friends and continuing to cherish old friendships. She had the gift of making people feel warmly welcomed, comfortable around her and making a connection with everyone she met. She had a remarkable smile and an infectious laugh. Her final gift of kindness was a tissue donation through the Iowa Donor Network so that someone else may have a better life.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Dan, her children, daughter, Emily Buchanan (Joe), St. Peters, MO, son, Nathan (Lauren), Idaho Springs, CO., and daughter, Sarah, Columbia, MO. She is the proud grandmother of 3 granddaughters, Caroline Ann, age 3, Cecilia Rae, age 2 and Rosalie Evalyn Buchanan born on September 6th.
Nancy is survived by 6 of 10 siblings, Kathy Obrien (Dave), Yankton, SD., William Kirby Jr., Clearwater, FL., Neil Kirby (Terri), Elkhorn, NE., Greg Kirby (Mary), Omaha, NE., Mark Kirby, Crofton, NE., and Sandy Kirby White, Council Bluffs, IA.
Nancy is also survived by over 100 first cousins, many nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Evalyn Kirby and siblings, Sheila Barnett, Kevin Kirby and Celeste Kirby.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics who provided loving and compassionate care for Nancy.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 14, 2019