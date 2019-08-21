Services
Lunning Chapel
2620 Mount Pleasant St
Burlington, IA 52601
319-752-2771
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lunning Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Oak Street Baptist Church
Nancy F. Kraft

Nancy F. Kraft Obituary
Nancy F. Kraft

West Burlington - Nancy F. Kraft, 77, of West Burlington died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her residence with her husband at her side.

The funeral service for Nancy Kraft will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24th at Oak Street Baptist Church. Pastor Ralph Wingate will officiate. Interment will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7:00 p.m. Friday, August 23rd at Lunning Chapel.

Full obituary may be viewed at www.lunningfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 21, 2019
