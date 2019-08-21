|
Nancy F. Kraft
West Burlington - Nancy F. Kraft, 77, of West Burlington died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at her residence with her husband at her side.
The funeral service for Nancy Kraft will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24th at Oak Street Baptist Church. Pastor Ralph Wingate will officiate. Interment will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7:00 p.m. Friday, August 23rd at Lunning Chapel.
Full obituary may be viewed at www.lunningfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 21, 2019