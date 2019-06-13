|
Nancy L. Shain
Iowa City - Nancy L. Shain, born Nancy Leigh Wallace on March 7 1930, died on April 23, 2019 in Lafayette, CO. Born in Iowa City, Iowa, to Ben and Dorothy Wallace, Nancy graduated from City High School in 1948 and the University of Iowa in 1952. She was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and a life-long member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Nancy later graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder in 1970 with a Master in Guidance and Counseling and completed a twenty- three career as a high school guidance counselor.
Married in 1954 to Lt. E. Rox Shain (City High - 1949) following his graduation from West Point and widowed in 1968 when Rox was killed in Viet Nam. She remained in Boulder where she raised her three children: Rev. Christy Shain-Hendricks, (Glenn Hendricks); Sarah Hamby (Glen Hamby) and Rox W. Shain (Viviana); six grandchildren: Shain Hendricks, Maegan (Hendricks) Stevens, Benjamin Hendricks; Grace Unger; Kayla (Shain) Wilson and Rox A. Shain; and four great-grandchildren.
Nancy was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother as well as a loyal friend to many. She was a loyal, courageous and resilient woman who often sought to challenge others to be their best. Nancy had a great, if occasionally ribald sense of humor. She will be sorely missed.
Saturday, June 15, 10am, Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City a Grave-Side service for Nancy will be held.
Published in the Press-Citizen from June 13 to June 14, 2019