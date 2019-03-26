|
|
Nancy Walker
Iowa City - Nancy Walker, 82, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, died peacefully Sunday, March 24, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, Wednesday March 27 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Steven Witt officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 PM at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, where a rosary will be recited at 4 PM. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice or to Special Olympics Iowa.
Nancy was born October 10, 1936 in Sioux City, the daughter of Ray and Virginia (Snyder) Kitch.
Nancy will be forever be remembered by her husband of 31 years Jack; her children Kathy (Larry) Achenbach, Teri (John) James, Michael Hamilton and Lisa Hagen; nine grandchildren, TJ, Matthew, Danial, Kirstin (Oliver), Brandon, Brittney, Jayson, Chase and Jonathan; and her sister-in-law, Sandy Ross. She was preceded by her parents, three brothers, Jack, Paul and an infant brother. Nancy will also be forever remembered by Jack's children, Cathey (Joe) Avery, Allen Walker, Sue (Rick) Van Dee, their children and dear friends.
Nancy received a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) and master degree from the University of Iowa. She was employed at UIHC 1958 to 1999.
A lifelong Hawkeye fan, she loved Iowa Basketball, football, but mostly Iowa Wrestling. Nancy was an active volunteer with the Red Cross, Mercy Hospital, St Mary's Catholic Church and University Women's Club.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 26, 2019