Nelda J. Tesar Duhachek
Toledo - Nelda J. Tesar Duhachek, 96, of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Premier Estates of Toledo under the care of Hospice Compassus. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama with Chaplain Dwayne Potter officiating. Interment will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Tama. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 4-6 PM at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home.
Nelda was born on February 6, 1923, in Belle Plaine, Iowa, the daughter of Dewey and Emma (Drinovsky) Strachan.
She graduated from Belle Plaine High School in 1940.
Prior to her marriage, Nelda worked five years for Central Iowa Telephone Company in Belle Plaine and was an Avon Representative for thirty-five years.
On February 21, 1946, she was united in marriage to Richard Tesar in Belle Plaine and together they had four sons. He passed away in 1954. On May 16, 1961, she married Charles Duhachek in Evening Shade, AR. He passed away on January 11, 2004.
Nelda was a member of the American Legion, Farm Bureau, VFW and Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliaries. She liked flower gardening, painting and also liked going fishing until it was too hard to get around. Nelda enjoyed going to the casino and she loved her dogs.
Survivors include four sons, Dick (Alice) Tesar of Rhodes, Dave (Deet) Tesar of Toledo, Tom (Jane) Tesar of Tama, and Bob (Melody) Tesar of Tama; one step-son, Darrel (Maureen) Duhachek of Highland, IL; thirteen grandchildren, Teresa (Rod) Sieck of Ankeny, Pam (Scott) Banyas of Ankeny, Tara Kline of Marshalltown, Rita Tesar of Marshalltown, Mark (Hilda) Tesar of Naples, FL, Tom (Jessica) Tesar Jr. of North Liberty, Tracy Carroll of Palm Springs, CA, Mike Duhachek of Highland, IN, Chamous (Jaclyn) Duhachek of St. Jacob, IL, Kris (Amanda) Duhachek of Highland, IL, Krista (Sahan) Totagamuwa of West Des Moines, Matt Hartgers of Lynnville, and Kelsey (Paul) Hart of St. Charles, MO; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husbands, Richard Tesar and Charles Duhachek; two grandsons, Chad Tesar and Richard "Dicky" Tesar.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in her name to the Tama County Humane Society.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 7, 2019