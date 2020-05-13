|
|
Nellie "Suzie" Oliver
Iowa City - Nellie Yvonne "Suzie" Oliver (nee Edwards) of Iowa City, died peacefully greeting the beautiful sunrise of May 12, 2020, at Legacy Gardens in Iowa City.
Suzie was born Thanksgiving Day, 1939 in Konawa, OK to Jodawn and Charles Edwards. She and her brother Monty Jo "Butch" grew up in Maunie and later Norris City, IL. Suzie enjoyed band and theater in high school where she met her first husband Thomas Oliver (deceased 1981). They were married on the winter solstice 1957 and welcomed three children into the world. Suzie studied chemistry and helped Tom with his PhD dissertation at Southern Illinois University (Carbondale IL). She then dedicated many years to her children and family. They moved to Iowa City in 1972, where Tom was an ACT executive. Suzie had a second career as a medical secretary for Dr. Thomas Viner of Otolaryngology Medical Services in Iowa City and rural Iowa.
Suzie and her second husband, Thomas Summy (deceased 2013) of Iowa City were married May 1994. They enjoyed travelling to each of the 50 states, the US presidential libraries, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Hawkeye sports. She was engaged to George Gay (deceased 2015). They travelled between Iowa City and TX and much more travel was anticipated. Suzie was a supporter of the First Christian Church, the performing arts at Hancher, and was dedicated to empowering women as a member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO).
Suzie was a dedicated genealogy hobbyist and enjoyed tracking down courthouse records, visiting abandoned graveyards, Civil War sites, & contacting distant relatives. She enjoyed all types of games, family and high school reunions, vacations, flowers, quilting, playing bridge, Wednesday coffee, and her many cherished friends, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Suzie will be remembered for her ever present smile and love of life.
Suzie is survived by her three children with Tom Oliver, Brian (Laurence Fournet), Nathan, and Sheral (Chris Jensen), and Tom Summy's children Elizabeth, Sarah, John (Alison), Matthew (Kathryn), and Joel (Carrie), and a combined 17 grandchildren who brought her great joy and quilting opportunities. Suzie was preceded in death by her parents, brother, two husbands, and one fiancé.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled when friends and family can travel and gather safely. In lieu of flowers, Suzie would be honored by your donation to a . The family thanks the Legacy Gardens staff for their loving care. Please share your favorite memories of Suzie online at www.gayandciha.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 13 to May 15, 2020