Riverside - Nick Quinn, 29, of Riverside, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at his residence. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2141 13th St., Coralville, Iowa, Saturday, August 22, 2020 from noon to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me page has been established for memorial donations. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Service of Riverside is caring for the family. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com
Nicolas Eugene Quinn was born January 18, 1991 in Iowa City, the son of Timothy and Suzanne Quinn. Nick was a first year apprentice electrician with IBEW Local 405. Nick had been an electrician's helper at Gerard Electric for two years and was excited about being an apprentice. He was proud of being a union member having grown up in a union family. Nick liked movies, music, video games, aquariums and fried chicken. Most of all, he loved being with his family.
Nick will be deeply missed by his father, Tim (Terri) Quinn; mother, Suzanne (David Burlingame) Wagg Quinn; twin brother, Isaac Quinn and his daughter, River Axt; brother, Devin Quinn; sister, Katie (John Cox) Quinn and her children, Jexsen and Kaelyn Cox; grandfather, Mike (Trisha)Quinn; grandmother, Sharon Jones, uncle, Jeff Quinn; aunt, Alisha Bice; great uncle, Howard Kinnetz; great-aunt, Judy Kinnetz; aunt, Christina (Bill) Kenkel and many, many cousins and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Rosemary Wagg and Eugene Jones.
