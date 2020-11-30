Nicole "Nicki" Raitt
Iowa City - Nicole "Nicki" Elizabeth Raitt, 50, left her earthly body to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
The family will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Newman Catholic Student Center with Father Jeff Belger officiating. Friends may join the family at the graveside committal service at 12:15 PM at St. Joseph Cemetery following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the Nicole Raitt Educational Fund has been established for her daughters at GreenState Credit Union in Coralville. Both young women attend The University of Iowa.
Friends may view the Mass of Christian Burial by way of video/live streaming. The link may be found on Nicki's obituary page at www.lensingfuneral.com
.
Nicole was born January 25, 1970 in Iowa City, the daughter of Jack and Marsha (Hogendorn) Raitt. Nicki was a creative child growing up. She loved to play with dolls, paint and draw, but could also be a tomboy who loved to play outdoors and get dirty. She counted time spent with her siblings, friends and many cousins in her special childhood memories.
Always a hard worker, Nicki began her work life delivering newspapers at a young age. She moved on in high school to working at The Highlander Inn and at a local car dealership. In 1988, Nicki graduated from Regina High School, staying very close to her fellow classmates throughout her life. She received her bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Iowa. While In college, she began working at the University of Iowa, which led to a career at UIHC in the Department of Radiology.
Nicki volunteered her time at Regina and the Newman Center where she and her service were aptly described as "kind, a generous always-willing spirit, unbelievably selfless, an example to others."
She loved music from the 80's and was an avid Rick Springfield fan. But, most important to Nicki was her family, especially her daughters. As Nicki would say, "Live every day as if it was your last." And, despite on-going health issues, she did….she especially loved time spent on an oceanside beach with her girls.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to Dr. Michael Goodheart and staff, the chemotherapy unit at UIHC, Iowa City Hospice, The Bird House and the staff at all of these entities for the wonderful care they gave to Nicki.
Nicki is survived by her daughters, Morgan Louvar and Kira Louvar, both of Iowa City; her parents, Jack and Marsha of Iowa City; five siblings, Michele (Brian) Olesen of Iowa City, Jack (Joanne) Raitt Jr. of Vancouver, WA, Cory (Lacy) Raitt of North Liberty, Danielle (Geoff) Porter of Bettendorf, Melia (Taylor) Larson of West Liberty; her former spouse, Mat Louvar; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other extended family, and her black lab, Chief.
Nicki was preceded in death by her grandparents, her uncle/Godfather Dave Hogendorn, her special cousin, Steve Slaubaugh, and her brown lab, Shadow.
Online condolences are at www.lensingfuneral.com