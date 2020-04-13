|
|
Noah Herring
Tiffin - Friends may pay their respects to Noah Herring, 15, of Tiffin on Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 3 PM to 6 PM by driving under the front canopy at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City, where cards and memorials will be received. Please follow the signage that will assist in guiding you. Graveside committal will be held Friday at 11 AM at Oak Hill Cemetery in Tiffin. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 am. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, friends must stay in their vehicles at the funeral home and cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Noah Herring Memorial Fund c/o Hills Bank, Mail Teller, PO Box 160, Hills, Iowa 52235-9989. Friends are welcome to register and share a memory at www.lensingfuneral.com
Noah was born November 17, 2004 in Iowa City. He was a ninth grader at Clear Creek Amana High School and was looking forward to a future in construction after graduating.
Some of Noah's favorite things were listening to rap music, Depot pizza, Sprite and Cheez-its. He enjoyed getting corn nuggets and Snicker Clipper Whippers from Jon's Ice Cream. He loved his phone, playing video games, wearing hoodies and joggers, his pets, Extra Mint gum, and he was looking forward to getting his driver's license in November.
We are especially thankful for the special mentorship he received from both Brad Fox, principal at the middle school and Whitney Eister, also from the middle school.
Noah will be remembered for blaring his music in the car and shower, his unique vocabulary, and his special relationship with his siblings and cousins.
Noah is survived by his mother, Lisa Herring; siblings Shane, Kiya and Lola; biological mother Melody Peer; biological siblings Jordan, Ryan, Allison and Alicia; his grandparents, Bob and Linda Herring; honorary grandparents, Glenn and Pat Kasper; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Noah was preceded in death by his cousin Marco Mougin.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020