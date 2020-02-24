Services
Nolan Joseph Crawford

Nolan Joseph Crawford Obituary
Nolan Joseph Crawford

Iowa City - Nolan Joseph Crawford, 17, loving son of Kelli and Rob, ended his life on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

The Gathering for family and friends will be held Saturday, February 29th from 2 to 4 PM at the Kirkwood Room, 515 Kirkwood Ave, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers and cards, memorials may be directed to National Alliance on Mental Illness -https://namiiowa.org, United Action for Youth- www.unitedactionforyouth.org, CommUnity Crisis Center- https://builtbycommunity.org/ or charity of preference.

Nolan was born July 5, 2002 in Seattle, Washington. He is the youngest son of Rob and Kelli (Barta) Crawford.

Nolan was a senior at City High School, where he was a member of the robotics team. He was employed part-time at Waterfront HyVee. He had been admitted to attend Iowa State University after graduating.

Nolan was a creative and intelligent young man with many talents including; wood working/turning, metal working, drawing/painting, computers, 3D printing, and electronics. He enjoyed music, games of all kinds and building things. He was an animal lover and devoted to his dogs. Nolan also struggled with social anxiety and depression. We love him with all our hearts and he leaves a void that will never be filled.

He is survived by his parents and brother, Rory (Robert); maternal grandmother, Charlene Barta of Huron, SD and paternal grandparents Robert and Kathi (Haug) Crawford of Yankton, SD; aunts; Sherry Barta of Huron, SD, Michelle (Crawford) Barker of Ames, IA, and uncle Jason Crawford of Madison, WI.

Nolan was preceded in death by his grandfather, LaVern Barta.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Remember
