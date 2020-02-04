|
Nona L. Walker
Tiffin - Nona L. Walker, 85 lifelong area resident died Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Briarwood Health Care Center in Iowa City.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Grace United Methodist Church in Tiffin, where there will be a time of visitation from 9am Saturday until the services and following during the reception. Memorial donations can be made in Nona's memory to Grace United Methodist Church or Essence of Life Hospice. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020