Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Resources
More Obituaries for Nona Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nona L. Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nona L. Walker Obituary
Nona L. Walker

Tiffin - Nona L. Walker, 85 lifelong area resident died Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Briarwood Health Care Center in Iowa City.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Grace United Methodist Church in Tiffin, where there will be a time of visitation from 9am Saturday until the services and following during the reception. Memorial donations can be made in Nona's memory to Grace United Methodist Church or Essence of Life Hospice. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -