Nora K. Eggenburg



Nora K. Eggenburg, a longtime resident of Iowa City, passed away on September 4, 2020, in Aurora CO. She was born in Lahaina, Maui, on September 24, 1923, to Enmei and Mary Nakama. She was raised on a farm outside Kaneohe, Oahu.



As a young woman, she worked for a naval officer and his family near Kaneohe. She was hanging laundry outside when the Japanese planes that attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, flew so low over the home that she said she could see their faces. The naval family saved her life that day by taking her with them to a shelter. She later worked for the Army Quartermasters Corp where she met her future husband, Harold J. Eggenburg. In 1945, she left Hawaii to move to Iowa City where she and Harold married. She was a homemaker until her children were grown and then worked for the University of Iowa as a food service employee at Hillcrest Dormitory until she retired.



Nora was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Harold. Surviving are her three children, Katherine Shepard of Aurora CO, John of Iowa City IA and Mary Jane Lindsey (Edward) of Wellman IA. Also surviving are three granddaughters, Sabra Millage of CO, Erin Eggenburg of WA, and Jenica Timmes of FL. An extensive Nakama family survives in HI and CA. Numerous nieces and nephews of the Eggenburg family also survive in IA and the surrounding states. She will be dearly missed by all.



A Graveside Memorial will be held at a later date in Iowa City. Cremation arrangements were made by the Romero Family Funeral Home in Aurora, CO.









