Norma Jean Murphy
Norma Jean Murphy

Hills - Norma Jean Murphy, 77, of Hills died June 29, 2020 at Mercy Hospital.

Visitation will be Wednesday July 1, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City, where the rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Private graveside services will be held at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to American Heart Association or Iowa City Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com, where a full obituary may be read.






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

