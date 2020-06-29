Norma Jean Murphy
Hills - Norma Jean Murphy, 77, of Hills died June 29, 2020 at Mercy Hospital.
Visitation will be Wednesday July 1, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City, where the rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Private graveside services will be held at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to American Heart Association or Iowa City Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com, where a full obituary may be read.
Hills - Norma Jean Murphy, 77, of Hills died June 29, 2020 at Mercy Hospital.
Visitation will be Wednesday July 1, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City, where the rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Private graveside services will be held at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to American Heart Association or Iowa City Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com, where a full obituary may be read.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.