|
|
Norma L. Rew
Iowa City - Norma L. Rew, age 98 of Iowa City died Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30am Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa City (Sunday parking ordinance in effect for streets around the church). Graveside services will be later that day at 2pm at the Scott Township Cemetery near Winfield, Iowa. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Monday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service.
Memorial donations can be made in her memory to Essence of Life Hospice or the First United Methodist Church. To share a memory, thought or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. A complete obituary will appear in this paper soon.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020