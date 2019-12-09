|
Norman Thiessen
Atkins - Norman Thiessen, 85, passed away on Friday, December 6.
Funeral services were held at St. Stephen's Lutheran church at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
Norman is survived by his wife, Margaret; two daughters, Kristi (Curtis) Rottman and Carol (Randy) Woodley; three grandchildren, Rachel and Hannah Woodley and Nathan Rottman, also from Atkins. Also surviving are two brothers and three sisters, along with many nieces and nephews.
Norman was born March 1, 1934, in Oklahoma. He married Margaret Buelow June 20, 1964.
He was employed for many years at DAEC Nurclear Plant and also farmed.
He was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Atkins.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 9 to Dec. 18, 2019