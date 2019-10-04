|
Nylah Dior Crawford
Iowa City - Nylah Dior Crawford, 3 month old daughter of Shaina Fay and Torrence Crawford, died suddenly Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Funeral services will be held at 5pm Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the Parkview Church East Campus at 1027 Highway 6 East (former Stuff building) where there will be a time of visitation beginning at 3pm Sunday until the services. A time of fellowship and refreshments will follow services at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in her memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on Oct. 4, 2019