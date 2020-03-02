|
|
Orlane Eloise Huey
Solon - Orlane Eloise Huey, 86, of Solon, died on February 28, 2020 at Solon Care Center surrounded by family.
A Memorial Service will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 10 at Solon United Methodist Church with Pastor Ken Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7:00 pm on Monday, March 9 also at Solon UMC. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Orlane is survived by her four children; daughter Brenda Bly of Toledo, IA and her children Kellie (Becky) Kesselring, Tina (Jorge) Aburto, Jessica (Christopher) Wawra, and Jamie (Lih) Chen; son Alan (Janelle) Huey of Falls Church, VA and their children Nathan (Erin Jensen) Huey, Peter (Laurel Catlett-King) Huey, Lizabeth (Peter Gillette) Huey, and Megan Huey; daughter Jean (Darrel) Brothersen of Tipton, IA and their children Josh (Michelle) Divoky, Joe (Tommy Hershberger) Divoky, Jon Divoky, AJ Brothersen, and Jessica Brothersen; daughter Virginia (David) Geers of Tipton, IA and their children Kurtis Watts, Sam Watts, and Jenna Watts; 16 great-grandchildren, Elyse, Anna, Emily, Carter, Riley, Jack, Max, Shelbi, Sue, Maddox, Zavier, Mina, Ozzy, Hans, Sydney, and Olivia; and two great-great-grandchildren, Axel and Avalyn. She is also survived by numerous extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gaylen Huey, parents Harold and Maxine White, sister and brother-in-law Vivian (Keith) Howard, and son-in-law Mike Divoky.
A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020