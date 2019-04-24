|
|
Patricia A. Christner
Iowa City - Patricia A. Christner, 72, formerly of Iowa City, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her home in Cedar Rapids.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City, where a visitation will begin at 11 am and last until the start of the service. Burial will follow at the Lone Tree Cemetery in Lone Tree. A memorial fund has been established in Patricia's memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 24, 2019