Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Christner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Christner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia A. Christner Obituary
Patricia A. Christner

Iowa City - Patricia A. Christner, 72, formerly of Iowa City, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her home in Cedar Rapids.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 pm, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City, where a visitation will begin at 11 am and last until the start of the service. Burial will follow at the Lone Tree Cemetery in Lone Tree. A memorial fund has been established in Patricia's memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now