Patricia Ann Crowley
Coralville - Patricia Ann Crowley, 79, of Coralville, died on Friday, February 7 at her home in Coralville.
A gathering to celebrate Patricia's life will be from 12 - 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 15 at Lensing's Oak Hill (210 Holiday Rd., Coralville). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward the Coralville Public Library or St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church.
Patricia is survived by her son, Scott Schalla of North Liberty, her grandchildren, Tyler and Sydney, and numerous extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Dorothy Dennis.
A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020